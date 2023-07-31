Sovereign Group's Matt Tailford joins Hoxton Capital Management as commercial director

Hoxton Capital Management has appointed Matt Tailford as commercial director in its Dubai office following his departure from the Sovereign Group where he sat on several boards. Tailford has worked in the financial services industry for over 20 years, starting as a graduate trainee with SunLife Financial of Canada in the UK. He then spent several years with a respected London-based financial advisory business attaining financial planning qualifications and moving into an advisory role. He moved to the UAE in 2009 and has worked in business development, technical and senior managemen...