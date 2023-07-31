Danger flagged in DB pension transfer market despite high satisfaction rate

Around two-thirds (69%) of people who have transferred their defined benefit (DB) pension into a defined contribution (DC) arrangement over the past four years were satisfied with their choice, according to the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Financial Lives Survey. Actuarial consultancy OAC - part of the Broadstone Group - said this demonstrates the potential consumer danger that still lurks in the DB transfer market. Head of redress solutions Brian Nimmo said: "Regulations around financial advice have been a focus for the FCA in recent years and it has tightened up its rules s...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes