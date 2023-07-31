Danger flagged in DB pension transfer market despite high satisfaction rate

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read

Around two-thirds (69%) of people who have transferred their defined benefit (DB) pension into a defined contribution (DC) arrangement over the past four years were satisfied with their choice, according to the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Financial Lives Survey. Actuarial consultancy OAC  -  part of the Broadstone Group - said this demonstrates the potential consumer danger that still lurks in the DB transfer market. Head of redress solutions Brian Nimmo said: "Regulations around financial advice have been a focus for the FCA in recent years and it has tightened up its rules s...

