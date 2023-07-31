Strong support for tech innovation in cross-border life sector, says AILO report

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

There is overwhelming support in the cross-border life sector for using technology to improve service and operational efficiency to deliver better customer outcomes, according to a report by AILO (Association of International Life Offices) based on feedback from several member businesses. The association's Technology Survey Report reveals that 90% of respondents believe technology is ‘crucial' to the future of their organisation.  Participants in the survey were asked six questions covering a range of issues relating to technology, including its importance, benefits, implementation a...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

FCA secures Confiscation Order against convicted international money launderer

Sovereign Group's Matt Tailford joins Hoxton Capital Management as commercial director