Goldman Sachs AM CIO Julian Salisbury departs after 25 years

Goldman Sachs Asset & Wealth Management's chief investment officer Julian Salisbury is leaving the firm after 25 years. On Friday (28 July), Salisbury announced on a LinkedIn post that he would be joining Sixth Street as a partner and co-chief investment officer alongside former colleagues Alan Waxman and Joshua Easterly. "After 25 years at Goldman Sachs, it was announced today that I will be leaving the firm to embark on a new and exciting adventure," he wrote. "While the decision to leave Goldman Sachs was a difficult one, I could not be more excited for what we are going to ac...