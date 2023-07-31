Goldman Sachs AM CIO Julian Salisbury departs after 25 years

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Goldman Sachs Asset & Wealth Management's chief investment officer Julian Salisbury is leaving the firm after 25 years.  On Friday (28 July), Salisbury announced on a LinkedIn post that he would be joining Sixth Street as a partner and co-chief investment officer alongside former colleagues Alan Waxman and Joshua Easterly. "After 25 years at Goldman Sachs, it was announced today that I will be leaving the firm to embark on a new and exciting adventure," he wrote.  "While the decision to leave Goldman Sachs was a difficult one, I could not be more excited for what we are going to ac...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Schroders attracts £5.7bn net inflows in H1 as 'strategic rebalancing' proves fruitful

'Infuriated' GAM investor group hits back at Liontrust in emotional open letter to shareholders