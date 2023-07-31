FCA secures Confiscation Order against convicted international money launderer

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Southwark Crown Court has imposed a Confiscation Order of £562,636 against former stockbroker Richard Faithfull following his conviction in September 2021 for laundering £2.6m of stolen money from an international network of boiler-room frauds.   Faithfull was part of a trans-national organised crime group which laundered the proceeds of at least seven professionally run overseas investment frauds, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on 28 July.  The Court determined that Richard Faithfull's criminal benefit was £4,130,936, with the Confiscation Order amount being...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Strong support for tech innovation in cross-border life sector, says AILO report

Sovereign Group's Matt Tailford joins Hoxton Capital Management as commercial director