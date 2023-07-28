Lessons from Spain's inconclusive elections as Gibraltar watches on

DWS Group has drawn some broad lessons from Spain's inconclusive elections on how to think about politics in Southern Europe since the 2008 global financial crisis. International Investment reported last week about fears in Gibraltar that certain outcomes could have resulted in a harder line taken by Madrid on border issues, and ongoing uncertainty now about the exact shape of the new government. DWS said in its briefing chart of the week report today (28 July) that for veteran watchers of Spanish politics, the last fortnight has been sensational. In the aftermath of the inconclusi...