Lombard Odier hires ex-Credit Suisse veteran Serge Fehr for top private client role

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

Lombard Odier Group has named ex-Credit Suisse veteran Serge Fehr as new head of the Swiss domestic region for the private clients division.  He will be based in Zurich from 1 August 2023, reporting to Frédéric Rochat, managing partner, and also joining the Private Clients Executive Committee. Fehr will be responsible for the continued growth in this key market for the Bank, with a particular focus on growing the Swiss-German region. His excellent leadership and people-oriented management skills, his in-depth knowledge of the Swiss market, and his strong client orientation will con...

