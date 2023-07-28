Goldman Sachs Asset Management launches corporate impact and green bond funds

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has launched two sustainable bond funds, offering fixed income investors an enhanced sustainability profile. The Goldman Sachs Global Impact Corporate Bond and USD Green Bond funds are managed by a dedicated green, social and impact team, which joined the company from NN Investment Partners, following the acquisition in 2022. Goldman Sachs AM: Social bonds are entering 'investing mainstream' The company said the two strategies will invest in bonds that finance impactful environmental, social or sustainability projects. More specifically, the Global...