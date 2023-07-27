ECB hikes rates to match record high as inflation set to remain 'too high for too long'

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing European rates to match the record high of 3.75% set in October 2000. Making its ninth consecutive hike of the cycle, the central bank met expectations with the rise as it maintained the fastest tightening pace in its history. BofA: European managers remain 'downbeat on growth' Eurozone inflation sat at 5.5% in June, down from 6.1% the month before but still substantially above the ECB's target of 2%. "Inflation continues to decline but is still expected to remain too high for too long," said th...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Former Jupiter and Janus Henderson CEO Andrew Formica resurfaces at Australian fund house

BofA: European managers remain 'downbeat on growth'

More on Investments

The Pillars of Innovation
Investments

The Pillars of Innovation

Deltec Bank & Trust Limited
clock 18 July 2023 • 7 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Investments

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and chancellor Jeremy Hunt vow to bring inflation down

Investment Week
clock 11 July 2023 • 3 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Credit: UK Parliament
Investments

UK Chancellor unveils 'golden rules' for long-term sustainable growth

Mansion House reforms

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 10 July 2023 • 2 min read