Schroders attracts £5.7bn net inflows in H1 as 'strategic rebalancing' proves fruitful

Schroders has so far enjoyed the effects of its strategic rebalancing, with the company delivering overall net new business of £5.7bn in the first half of 2023. In its half-year report published today (27 July), CEO Peter Harrison said the net new business was due to the group's shift towards higher growth and increased longevity areas, such as its wealth management, private assets and solutions businesses. The firm's wealth management business attracted £3.7bn net inflows from clients, while its solutions unit ended the six months with net inflows of £6.3bn, after recovering from the...