GAM brings forward date of EGM and Liontrust extends offer period

GAM's board of directors is bringing forward the date of the EGM to 18 August 2023 which it said "will allow GAM shareholders to consider the matters being proposed at the EGM earlier than previously scheduled". Liontrust also announced today (28 July) the extension of the main offer period to 4 August 2023, 16:00 CEST. "This provides GAM's shareholders further time to consider the Liontrust Offer", the statement said. GAM shareholders who have already tendered or intend to tender their shares into the Liontrust offer can still participate in and, in particular, cast their vote, a...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes