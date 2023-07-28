GAM brings forward date of EGM and Liontrust extends offer period

GAM's board of directors is bringing forward the date of the EGM to 18 August 2023 which it said "will allow GAM shareholders to consider the matters being proposed at the EGM earlier than previously scheduled". Liontrust also announced today (28 July) the extension of the main offer period to 4 August 2023, 16:00 CEST. "This provides GAM's shareholders further time to consider the Liontrust Offer", the statement said. GAM shareholders who have already tendered or intend to tender their shares into the Liontrust offer can still participate in and, in particular, cast their vote, a...