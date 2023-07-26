Former Jupiter and Janus Henderson CEO Andrew Formica resurfaces at Australian fund house

Andrew Formica, who retired from his role as CEO of Jupiter Asset Management last year, has joined Australian firm Magellan Financial Group as a non-executive director. Formica stepped down as CEO of Jupiter in October last year after three years at the helm, prior to which he was chief executive at Henderson from 2008, before becoming co-CEO when it merged with Janus to create Janus Henderson in 2017. The Australian native jokingly told media when he announced his retirement that he planned to "sit at the beach and do nothing" back home. Jupiter AM's CEO and investment chiefs on s...