Hansard Global 'working hard' on broker product sales strategy as new business falls 29%

Hansard Global said today (27 July) that it is 'working hard' on new products, broker relationships and experienced sales executives as new business for the financial year ended 30 June 2023 was £85.7m in Present Value of New Business Premiums (PVNBP) terms, down 28.9% from £120.5m in FY 2022. Financial year (FY 2023) figures refer to 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023. New business for Q4 2023 was £16.9m, 31.9% lower than £24.8m in Q4 2022 (incorporating the impact of annual changes in actuarial assumptions to the calculation of PVNBP in Q4). Hansard said the new business for the quarter...