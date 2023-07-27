Three Dubai clearing houses banned from EU amid AML blacklist concerns

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has banned three Dubai-based clearinghouses from clearing trades for EU citizens amid its concerns that anti-money laundering checks in the United Arab Emirates could be inadequate. In a statement on 25 July ESMA, the EU's financial markets regulator and supervisor, said: "Inclusion of the United Arab Emirates on AML blacklist requires ESMA to withdraw the recognition decisions of three CCPs." The regulator specifically said it had "withdrawn as required by EMIR the recognition decisions of the following three central counterpartie...