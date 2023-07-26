Rathbone Unit Trust Management names Tom Carroll CEO as Mike Webb set to retire

Rathbones Group has appointed Jayne Rogers as executive chair and Tom Carroll as CEO of Rathbone Unit Trust Management (RUTM). Based in London and subject to regulatory approval, Rogers will also take on the role of chief distribution officer at Rathbones Group in a newly-created position. Prior to her appointment, Rogers worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management for four years, most recently as the firm's EMEA head of strategic initiatives. Prior to this, she served as head of institutional business for Hong Kong and ASEAN at Robeco Asset Management. Carroll will succeed Mi...