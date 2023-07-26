Rathbone Unit Trust Management names Tom Carroll CEO as Mike Webb set to retire

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Rathbones Group has appointed Jayne Rogers as executive chair and Tom Carroll as CEO of Rathbone Unit Trust Management (RUTM). Based in London and subject to regulatory approval, Rogers will also take on the role of chief distribution officer at Rathbones Group in a newly-created position.   Prior to her appointment, Rogers worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management for four years, most recently as the firm's EMEA head of strategic initiatives. Prior to this, she served as head of institutional business for Hong Kong and ASEAN at Robeco Asset Management. Carroll will succeed Mi...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Diversity Project set to expand into Europe

Investor group accuses GAM of spreading 'misleading information' about counteroffer