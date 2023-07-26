Dubai FSA board director Swee Lian Teo to step down 

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) said on 24 July that Swee Lian Teo will be stepping down from its board of directors on 31 August. Teo has served on the DFSA's Board for six years. As the chair of the Board's Risk Committee and as a member of the Governance and Nominations Committee and Emirati Working Group, she has played a key role in the innovative and progressive regulation the DFSA continues to deliver to an ever-diversifying financial community, the regulator said in a statement. Fadel Al Ali, chairman of the DFSA said "On behalf of the Board, we thank Swee Lian...