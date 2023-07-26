Number of deaths resulting in UK inheritance tax charge soars 17%

The latest figures from HMRC reveal a concerning trend in inheritance tax (IHT) liabilities, as seen in the tax year 2020 to 2021, where there were 27,000 taxpaying IHT estates—an increase of 4,000 (17%) since the previous year, says Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter. This rise in IHT tax liabilities, amounting to £5.76bn, represents a significant 16% increase compared to the previous year, making it the largest single-year rise in IHT tax liabilities since 2014 to 2015 when tax liabilities rose by 25% (£840m). One key driver behind this surge in tax liabi...