Digital platforms offer potential to tap into next-generation wealth in Asia

While banks are key channels to expand the wealth management pie, digital platforms are growing in importance, according to Cerulli's latest product trends research. The prospects of Asia's wealth management industry remain strong in the medium to long term and there are ample opportunities to tap into high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-HNW wealth across key markets. The growing number of wealthy individuals in the region, rising number of family offices, gradually improving appetite for discretionary portfolio management (DPM) services and private market strategies, and adoption of tech...