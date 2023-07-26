Cyprus regulator slaps €400,000 fine on investment firm Goldenburg Group

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has imposed a fine of €400,000 on the Cyprus investment firm Goldenburg Group. In a statement on 25 July, CySEC said it reached this decision due to the Company's infringement of multiple provisions of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017 and the Regulation (EU) 1286/2014 on key information documents for packaged retail and insurance-based investment products (PRIIPs). Goldenburg Group had failed to establish and implement effective organizational and administrative arrangements to ensure that th...