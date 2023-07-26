GAM pushes back against shareholder inaccuracy claims

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

GAM has pushed back against claims from a group of shareholders that it provided incorrect information about its takeover by Liontrust. Yesterday (25 July), investor group NewGAMe and Bruellan, which holds a 9.6% stake in GAM, accused the Swiss asset manager of "spreading misleading information" about the terms of Liontrust's takeover offer. Investor group accuses GAM of spreading 'misleading information' about counteroffer On Monday, Liontrust removed the condition requiring GAM to sell its fund management services business from its acquisition offer, conditions the shareholders c...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

UK regulator responds to NatWest CEO stepping down

Major GAM shareholder pushes back on Liontrust takeover deal - reports