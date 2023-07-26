GAM pushes back against shareholder inaccuracy claims

GAM has pushed back against claims from a group of shareholders that it provided incorrect information about its takeover by Liontrust. Yesterday (25 July), investor group NewGAMe and Bruellan, which holds a 9.6% stake in GAM, accused the Swiss asset manager of "spreading misleading information" about the terms of Liontrust's takeover offer. Investor group accuses GAM of spreading 'misleading information' about counteroffer On Monday, Liontrust removed the condition requiring GAM to sell its fund management services business from its acquisition offer, conditions the shareholders c...