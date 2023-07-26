The Financial Conduct Authority has responded to the news that the CEO of UK high street bank, NatWest Group, has stepped down following a public dispute with political figure Nigel Farage. According to an RNS statement yesterday (25 June), CEO Alison Rose agreed with "mutual consent" to step down, with immediate effect. Rose had been under increasing pressure to resign after Farage, who was leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) until 2016 and leader of the Brexit Party from 2019 to 2021, produced evidence that NatWest's private banking business, Coutts, had closed his account pa...