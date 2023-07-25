Investor group accuses GAM of spreading 'misleading information' about counteroffer

Investor group NewGAMe and Bruellan, which holds a 9.6% stake in GAM, has accused the Swiss asset manager of "spreading misleading information" about its partial cash tender offer. In a statement on Monday (24 July) about Liontrust's waiver of the sale of GAM's fund management services business as a condition for the takeover deal, the firm said NewGAMe's offer to increase its stake to 17.5% included a "highly questionable condition that NewGAMe gets full control of the GAM board". Despite not disputing this, the investor group pushed back, arguing that GAM failed to disclose the Lion...