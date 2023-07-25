Diversity Project set to expand into Europe

The Diversity Project is set to launch in Europe in the autumn to campaign for greater inclusion in the asset management industry across the continent. The Diversity Project Europe will be the first cross-border initiative of its kind and will be spearheaded by industry veteran Ric van Weelden in partnership with eight founding members: Aegon Asset Management, AXA Investment Managers, Franklin Templeton, HSBC Global Asset Management, Nordea Asset Management, Pictet Asset Management, Quoniam Asset Management and T. Rowe Price. Pathway Programme sees first member promoted to portfolio m...