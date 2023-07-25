Diversity Project set to expand into Europe

The Diversity Project is set to launch in Europe in the autumn to campaign for greater inclusion in the asset management industry across the continent. The Diversity Project Europe will be the first cross-border initiative of its kind and will be spearheaded by industry veteran Ric van Weelden in partnership with eight founding members: Aegon Asset Management, AXA Investment Managers, Franklin Templeton, HSBC Global Asset Management, Nordea Asset Management, Pictet Asset Management, Quoniam Asset Management and T. Rowe Price. Pathway Programme sees first member promoted to portfolio m...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes