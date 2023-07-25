Hoxton Capital Management's EU business gains license in Cyprus

Hoxton Capital Management has gained a licence from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), effective from 18 July 2023. The international wealth management group undertook the EU licensing project following the UK's exit from the European Union, having previously been able to service EU resident clients from its UK operation through the EU's Freedom of Service mechanisms with member states. Chris Ball, managing partner of Hoxton Capital Management's global business, said: "This is a crucial step and milestone for the growth of our EU business, and also the latest disp...