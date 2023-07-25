Unicorn Asset Management chair Colin Howell dies

Colin Howell, non-executive chair of Unicorn Asset Management since 2010, has died. He had been a member of the Unicorn board since 2008, when he joined as a non-executive director at the height of the Global Financial Crisis. Howell was also chair of several engineering firms, bringing over 40 years' experience to his role at Unicorn. "We are all devastated by Colin's sudden and untimely death," said Chris Hutchinson, director at Unicorn Asset Management. "Colin was an extraordinary man with a giant personality, who made an indelible impression on all those who were lucky enough to...