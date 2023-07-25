Turkey close to exiting FATF grey list in latest report

Turkey has taken "positive steps" towards improving its AML/CFT regime and as a result the country has been re-rated on six recommendations by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). In an update report, FATF re-rated to largely or fully compliant on five of its anti-money laundering recommendations, with only one remaining partially compliant requirement to fulfil in order to exit the grey list. "The three follow-up reports and subsequent re-ratings since the 2019 assessment of Turkey's AML/CFT framework highlight the progress that Turkey has made to strengthen its measures to com...