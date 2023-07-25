Turkey close to exiting FATF grey list in latest report

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Turkey has taken "positive steps" towards improving its AML/CFT regime and as a result the country has been re-rated on six recommendations by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). In an update report, FATF re-rated to largely or fully compliant on five of its anti-money laundering recommendations, with only one remaining partially compliant requirement to fulfil in order to exit the grey list.    "The three follow-up reports and subsequent re-ratings since the 2019 assessment of Turkey's AML/CFT framework highlight the progress that Turkey has made to strengthen its measures to com...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

OpenAI's Sam Altman rolls out global ID crypto scanner to prove you are human 

Over half of people in Hong Kong expect to work after retirement