Credit Suisse receives record fine over Archegos failures

Credit Suisse has been fined a record £87m by the Prudential Regulation Authority as part of a co-ordinated global resolution that sees the firm face penalties of more than $387m over "significant failures" in risk management and governance related to its exposure to Archegos Capital Management. The fines against Credit Suisse International and Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) are imposed by Swiss regulator FINMA and the Federal Reserve Board, alongside the PRA, with the watchdogs declaring risk management oversight and practices "fell well below the regulatory standards required". O...