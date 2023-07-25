Credit Suisse receives record fine over Archegos failures

Credit Suisse has been fined a record £87m by the Prudential Regulation Authority as part of a co-ordinated global resolution that sees the firm face penalties of more than $387m over "significant failures" in risk management and governance related to its exposure to Archegos Capital Management. The fines against Credit Suisse International and Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) are imposed by Swiss regulator FINMA and the Federal Reserve Board, alongside the PRA, with the watchdogs declaring risk management oversight and practices "fell well below the regulatory standards required". O...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes