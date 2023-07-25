HANetf has launched an ETF to track companies that it believes will benefit from the European Green Deal. Listed on London Stock Exchange and Deustche Börse XETRA, European Green Deal UCITS ETF (EUGD) tracks Société Générale's SGI European Green Deal ESG Screened NTR Index. The European Green Deal is a landmark new economic strategy from the European Commission, which aims to reduce greenhouse gases by 55% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. HANetf slashes fees on solar and clean energy ETFs The plan requires the mobilisation of €1trn in sustainable investments over ...