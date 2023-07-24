OpenAI's Sam Altman rolls out global ID crypto scanner to prove you are human 

Sam Altman's cryptocurrency Berlin and San Francisco-based start-up, the Worldcoin Foundation, today officially launched its ambitious ID scanner service. Its technology, including its Worldcoin token — a cryptocurrency traceable on the blockchain that requires users to first prove their identity — will be available in 35 cities across 20 countries. In a statement, it said the Foundation's subsidiary, World Assets Ltd., "had minted and released the Worldcoin token (WLD) to the millions of eligible people who participated in the beta; WLD is now transactable on the blockchain". Tool...