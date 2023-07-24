Over half of people in Hong Kong expect to work after retirement

Research from Manulife Investment Management has revealed that on average, 57% of people in Hong Kong expect they will have to work after retirement. Reasons vary among the different generations, households, and genders - from family obligations, desired lifestyles, and financial status, reflecting the diverse nature of people's thinking about retirement. The findings are part of Manulife Investment Management's Diverse Asia retirement series, which looks at the challenges and opportunities facing Asia's ageing populations and how they are woven into the demographic profiles and soci...