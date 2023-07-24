JTC hires ex-Julius Baer wealth planner as director of Geneva office

JTC has bolstered its European Private Client Services (PCS) team with the appointment of Helena Storjohann as a director in its Geneva office. In her role within the team in Switzerland, she will be responsible for a portfolio of clients and trusts, while also playing a key role in driving forward JTC's growth and business development strategy. With 25 years of experience working in the European and cross-border private client sector, Helena started her career in the trust industry working for Coutts Trustees in Geneva, before moving with the management to set up a new independent tr...