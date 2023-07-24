Evelyn Partners Active MPS team ups allocation to fixed income

Evelyn Partners' Active Managed Portfolio Service team has rebalanced its portfolios to increase fixed income allocation on the back of yields available on government and corporate bonds. The rebalancing exercise meant the team reduced its overweight to equities. Within fixed income, the Active MPS team added to its existing positions in the Vanguard US Government Bond index, the Artemis Corporate Bond, the Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income and the M&G Emerging markets Bond funds. Evelyn Partners buys City of London boutique Dart Capital They also added three new holdings t...