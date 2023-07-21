HK SFC makes recommendations after review of local stock exchange listing matters

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has made a series of recommendations in a report on its review into the performance of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) in its regulation of listing matters. The review saw the SFC drill down into the Listing Division's operations, processes and procedures in general and the regulator conducted a more in-depth review of SEHK's performance in reviewing business valuations included in the circulars for major or larger acquisitions and disposals, administering the Placing Guidelines for initial public offerings (IPO) and re...