HK SFC makes recommendations after review of local stock exchange listing matters

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has made a series of recommendations in a report on its review into the performance of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) in its regulation of listing matters. The review saw the SFC drill down into the Listing Division's operations, processes and procedures in general and the regulator conducted a more in-depth review of SEHK's performance in reviewing business valuations included in the circulars for major or larger acquisitions and disposals, administering the Placing Guidelines for initial public offerings (IPO) and re...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes