Citing strengthening ties between countries, ADIA SWF to open India office

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is to open an office in Gujarat, India, following a written commitment by the UAE and India following the recent visit by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to the UAE on 15 July. In the official Joint Statement it was stated: "The leaders reiterated their resolve to further strengthen investment ties between the two countries. In this context, they appreciated the efforts of the bilateral High-Level Joint Task Force of Investments. They acknowledged that the UAE became the fourth largest investor in India in 2022-2023, compared to the sevent...