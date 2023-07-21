The UK Financial Conduct Authority's annual report for the year ended 31 March 2023 notably had no mention of action taken or to be taken against Neil Woodford, Crispin Odey and/or their respective companies. When the FCA announced the potential settlement of up to £235m alongside the deal with Link Group and Link Fund Solutions in April, as part of bringing to a close its investigation of Link Fund Solutions' role as authorised corporate director on the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund, it stated it would provide an update on the scheme in July, reports Investment Week. However,...