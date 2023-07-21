Investor group urges GAM shareholders to 'hold off' tendering to Liontrust offer

Investor group NewGAMe wrote to GAM shareholders yesterday (20 July) urging them to "hold off" making a decision on the "ridiculous" Liontrust offer and wait until the last minute to do so. In its letter, the company - which alongside Bruellan holds a 9.6% stake in GAM - told shareholders Liontrust is likely going to have to extend the tender period and "bump" its offer, reports Investment Week. It reiterated the Liontrust offer of CHF 71m (£63.3m) undervalues the business, which it said will deliver around CHF 35-40m in EBIT in 2025, according to Liontrust's own estimates. As a resul...