Aubrey analyst sees positive earnings when picking European companies

While European blue chip stocks recently deflated following a run of outperformance through April 2023, Jay Younger, investment analyst at Aubrey Capital Management, has stressed the importance of looking to the micro upsides rather than the macro downsides in light of recent quarterly results. Speaking on Asset TV (https://www.asset.tv/video/market-moves-european-macro-update) he said that while the macro backdrop in Europe has not been favourable, it is important to remember the bottom up perspectives. "What we're seeing is that on our latest quarterly results we had on average sale...