IoM updates AML/CFT guidance for firms in funds industry, real estate

The Isle of Man Financial Services Authority has published updates to certain sector specific guidance in respect of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT). The AML/CFT guidance for estate agents has been refreshed to reflect international standards following the publication of the FATF Risk-based Guidance for the Real Estate sector. A minor change has also been made to the sector specific AML/CFT guidance for firms operating in the funds industry. In both instances, the full details of the amendments are set out in the version history of the docu...