DIFC Academy, CFA Institute ink deal to upskill investment professionals

DIFC Academy and the CFA Institute have signed a deal to launch a knowledge hub for banking, finance and investment professionals, which will provide access to latest industry perspectives and insights through workshops, webinars, conferences, training courses and thought leadership. Financial practitioners, business owners and investment professionals in DIFC and the wider UAE, can also leverage the expertise of the two entities virtually through accessing data-driven content published via the knowledge sharing hub. Antoine Shehadeh, senior director, MENA, CFA Institute, said: "We ar...