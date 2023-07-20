Nomura obtains DFSA licence to boost Int'l Wealth Management business

Nomura has obtained a Category 4 licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to expand the scope of its International Wealth Management business from new premises in the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC). The licence follows Nomura's announcement last year that it would open a branch of Nomura Singapore Limited in DIFC to expand its client franchise and increase the footprint of its relationship managers. Nomura said that the move marks its commitment to expanding its presence in the region by catering to the growing demand for high-quality wealth management se...