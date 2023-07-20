Nomura boosts EMD team in London, follows other hires in 2023

Nomura Asset Management U.K. Limited (NAM UK) has announced that Magashlin Chetty has joined the firm as an executive director and assistant portfolio manager, based in London. He will be a member of the Emerging Markets Corporate Bond team led by Meno Stroemer at Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management Inc. (NCRAM). Chetty will also support NCRAM's European High Yield Bond strategy. Most recently, Chetty worked as a senior emerging market analyst at Vanguard in London, where he focused on issuers based in Asia and Africa. Previously he worked at Zurich-based Fisch Asset Mana...