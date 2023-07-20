Blevins Franks puts spotlight on 8 key mistakes made by Britons retiring abroad

Blevins Franks, the specialist expat financial planning firm, has listed eight key mistakes that people from the UK make when they seek to retire into another jurisdiction. Jason Porter, director and head of Blevins Franks European Emigration Advisory Service, has listed these as: 1. Residency British expatriates need to know when their UK tax residency ends and their residency in their new country commences. Most countries - including the UK - have a 183-day test, where if they spend this number of days or more there, they are regarded as tax resident for the whole tax year. ...