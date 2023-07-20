JTC announces mid-year promotions across global network

JTC, the provider of institutional and private client services, has announced several senior appointments among the more than 100 made across its network as part of its mid-year promotions. Cameron Vail (Fund Services) and Paul Fosse (Banking and Treasury) have been made group directors in JTC's offices in Austin and Jersey respectively. Abi Holland (Fund and Corporate Services) in London, Cécile Methlin (Finance) in Luxembourg, Oana-Jeanina Astilean (Corporate Services) in Amsterdam and Sachin Sahani (Risk and Compliance) in Jersey have all been promoted to senior director. New di...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes