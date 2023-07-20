JTC announces mid-year promotions across global network

JTC, the provider of institutional and private client services, has announced several senior appointments among the more than 100 made across its network as part of its mid-year promotions. Cameron Vail (Fund Services) and Paul Fosse (Banking and Treasury) have been made group directors in JTC's offices in Austin and Jersey respectively. Abi Holland (Fund and Corporate Services) in London, Cécile Methlin (Finance) in Luxembourg, Oana-Jeanina Astilean (Corporate Services) in Amsterdam and Sachin Sahani (Risk and Compliance) in Jersey have all been promoted to senior director. New di...