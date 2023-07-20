US equity strategists divided, but Boyar sees upside potential in historical data

Boyar Research, based in New York, argues in its latest quarterly letter to investors that multiples in the S&P 500, and the broader performance of US indicies so far in 2023, point to a statistical chance of a positive second half for US markets - although it also notes that US equity strategists have not been as divided on the outlook for some 20 years. In the letter - published here: https://boyarresearch.substack.com/p/boyar-researchs-quarterly-letter - Boyar Research notes: "If history is any guide, the NASDAQ 100's blowout start augers well for the remainder of 2023. According t...