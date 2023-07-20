US equity strategists divided, but Boyar sees upside potential in historical data

Boyar Research, based in New York, argues in its latest quarterly letter to investors that multiples in the S&P 500, and the broader performance of US indicies so far in 2023, point to a statistical chance of a positive second half for US markets - although it also notes that US equity strategists have not been as divided on the outlook for some 20 years. In the letter - published here: https://boyarresearch.substack.com/p/boyar-researchs-quarterly-letter - Boyar Research notes: "If history is any guide, the NASDAQ 100's blowout start augers well for the remainder of 2023. According t...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes