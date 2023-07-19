Active ETFs punch above their weight in H1 inflows

Active ETFs have enjoyed 18.5% of all ETF inflows throughout the first half of 2023, despite accounting for only 5.5% of total ETF assets under management. As the popularity of the active ETF market has grown, its global AUM has grown 19.6% throughout the first half of the year, now totalling a record $582.6bn, reports Investment Week. The $69.5bn inflows the funds gained in 2023 represents the second highest H1 inflows on record for the industry, only eclipsed by 2021's $81.5bn. Throughout June, active ETFs saw their 39th consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $10.7bn or 10....