BofA: European managers remain 'downbeat on growth'

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read

European managers continue to remain "downbeat on growth" but do not expect a 'hard landing', a Bank of America European Fund Manager survey has found. Four out of five (81%) of the 262 managers polled in July predicted a further economic slowdown in Europe, up from 70% last month, while less than 10% expected growth momentum to improve across the continent, reports Investment Week. Sentiment has also soured on the US, with 55% now foreseeing monetary policy-induced growth weakness in the US, up from 45% last month. However, 42% still believe US growth will remain resilient near-term,...

