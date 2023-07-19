VC deal volume, frequency down across MEAPT region in H1 2023

Data published in the H1 2023 MENA Venture Investment Summary from MAGNiTT suggests the total volume and number of deals declined across the Middle East, Africa, Pakistan and Turkey (MEAPT) region compared to the same period last year. Some $1.88trn across 530 deals represented a 64% decline in funding and 40% decline in the number of deals. The second quarter of 2023 was the lowest funded quarter since Q4 2020, and the lowest number of deals since 2018. "The majority of the funding for EVM geographies was accounted for by the MENA region which captured almost 60% of the total fund...