Former Pru rep gets 5-year prohibition orders in Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued five-year prohibition orders (POs) against Ms Huang Mengting, a former representative of Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Limited (Prudential), following her conviction in the State Courts for "cheating offences". The MAS stated: "Between July 2019 and November 2020, Ms Huang edited and submitted 11 false invoices to Prudential to facilitate her clients' accident injury claims, and deceived Prudential into making a payout of $3,287.82 to her clients. On 26 September 2022, Ms Huang was convicted of four counts of cheating...
