Risk of VAT on financial services noted in TSG papers published by Dublin

The Republic of Ireland government has published its Budget 2024 Tax Strategy Group papers, which among other matters address the risk of VAT on financial services as Ireland has maxed out its exemptions under the VAT Directive. The TSG meeting took place on 4 July, with the official documents published on 18 July by the Department of Finance, which has chaired meetings since the early 1990s with membership "comprising senior officials and political advisers from a number of Civil Service Departments and Offices". "Papers on various options for tax policy changes are prepared annually...