Aubrey's Rob Brewis sees India rather than China as top EM draw

Rob Brewis, fund manager of the Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Strategy, has echoed comments in response to the Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management report, published over the past week, on whether to invest in India over China. The report, which captured the views of 142 chief investment officers, heads of asset classes, and senior portfolio strategists from 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks, suggested a reshaping of portfolios among sovereign investors amid poor returns. Sovereign investors reshape portfolios after year of negative returns Brewis, who invests i...